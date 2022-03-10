Manipur Election Result 2022 | Okram Ibobi Singh leads in Thoubal by 15,085 votes

Congress is likely to pick Okram Ibobi Singh as its chief ministerial candidate, if it wins. (PTI File photo)

In Thoubal, Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh is leading by 15, 085 votes.

The candidates in the fray were Congress' Okram Ibobi Singh, BJP's Leitanthem Basanta Singh, and Shiv Sena's Konsam Michael Singh.

Last year, this constituency attracted much media attention when peace activist Irom Sharmila filed her papers from here. The excitement around it died quickly when the results were announced and she had won only 90 votes. Sharmila announced that she was retiring from politics after that.

In the 2017 elections, Okram Ibobi Singh from INC had won by 10,470 votes defeating Leitanthem Basanta Singh from BJP. Okram Ibobi got a whopping 68.4 percent of the vote share. He has been winning from this constituency since 2007, always on Congress’ ticket.

There was speculation that if Congress won a majority in the state, Ibobi Singh would be its chief ministerial pick. There was no confirmation from the party or from him regarding this.

He said during his campaigning that the people of the state were “fed up” with the divisive politics of the saffron party, and that they were looking for a change. He had said that BJP had made “hollow promises”, in an interview given to PTI.

“I believe that the people of Manipur are fed up with the BJP. It is just that they have not been able to express it openly. The BJP has been telling lies and making hollow promises. They have not converted any of their promises into action,” he had said.

He cited the example of the Framework Agreement signed in 2015 between the Centre and Naga rebel group NSCN (IM).

“It’s been so long that the agreement was signed but no one knows what is in it. Neither have they shared with the public nor have they completed the talks…I believe that even the Naga people have lost trust in the BJP and its ability to solve the issue,” he told PTI.