App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha will reject both BJD and Congress: PM Modi

Assembly elections in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said the people of Odisha will defeat both the ruling BJD and the opposition Congress in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections to be held this month.

"Odisha's election results will surprise the entire country. BJP will win the polls with record number of seats. People will reject both BJD and Congress," Modi said in a twitter post ahead of his election rallies in the state.

Modi, who had visited Odisha's Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district Tuesday, will address two election meetings later in the day at Sundergarh and Sonepur in western region, considered as strong hold of the saffron party in Odisha.

Assembly elections in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Modi's April 6 rallies will follow BJP president Amit Shah's visit to the state on April 7. Shah will attend the party's 'Vijay Sankalp Samabesh' at Polsara and Bargarh.

Shah, according to BJP sources, will again campaign in Odisha on April 9, the last day of campaigning for the April 11 vote in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly segments.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit south Odisha to campaign for his candidates on the same day - April 9, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a public meeting at Digapahandi in Ganjam district on April 9.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Top 5 High End Smartphones For PUBG Mobile: Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 6 ...

Bihar Board to Declare BSEB Class 10 Matric Result Today at bsebintere ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Class 10 Result Will be Declar ...

LK Advani's 'Reality Check' a Fervent Appeal to Vote Out Modi Govt, Sa ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Announce Matric Result Today at ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 to be Declared Today at 12:30pm at bsebin ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Announce Matric Result Today at ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 to be Out at 12:30pm Today at bsebintered ...

Charleston Open: Madison Keys Gets First Win Over Sloane Stephens To E ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

In Odisha, politically-owned media houses sing to tunes of patron part ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 6: Gauraksha takes hold, c ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp's new message forwarding features shows up in latest Android ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

Maharshi teaser: Packed with everything that we love about Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are the J sisters be ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: Is the Clueless actor really turning 50? His ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic to now release on the first day of general e ...

Rahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to t ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.