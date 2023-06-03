Odisha train tragedy: Railways Minister Vaishnaw, WB CM Mamata disagree on deaths in public

Mamata Banerjee and Ashwini Vaishnaw mark disagreement on the death toll (Image: Twitter/@ANI screengrab)

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee were seen publicly disagreeing on the death toll due to the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, while addressing the press on June 3.

Banerjee, who visited Balasore in neighbouring Odisha to take stock of the situation, told reporters that the death toll could climb to as high as 500. This compelled Vaishnaw, who was standing beside her, to intervene and state that the toll stood at 238 as per the official data.

“I heard it can go up to 500," Banerjee said, which prompted Vaishnaw to tell her that "it is 238 as per the state government's data". The West Bengal CM, however, reverted by saying that the toll was 238 earlier, and it is now feared to go higher.

Later, while speaking to the news agency ANI, Vaishnaw said no information related to the accident, including the fatality count, will be concealed. "...we want full transparency, this is not time to do politics, this is time to focus on making sure that restoration happens at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways stated that the death toll as of 2 pm stood at 288. Officials further added that 747 others have sustained injuries, including 56 grievously injured.

The accident, one of the deadliest in the country's history, involved the collision of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and goods train at around 7 pm on June 2.

The Railways ministry announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased, and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site in Balasore on June 3 and met the injured at a hospital, has separately announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured, from the PM National Relief Fund. Modi also assured a high-level probe, and "severe punishment for those responsible".