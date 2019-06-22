App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha to provide transportation cost to school students

This comes with a rider because only students with an attendance of more than 30 percent will get the transportation allowance, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a bid to improve attendance in schools, the Odisha government on Saturday decided to provide transportation cost to students who stay more than a kilometer away from their schools.

This comes with a rider because only students with an attendance of more than 30 percent will get the transportation allowance, officials said.

The decision was taken at review meeting chaired by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Close

The government has also decided to close down 966 schools across the state since there are less than 10 students in each of these schools.

related news

The students of these schools will be relocated to other schools.

"If the distance exceeds one km, travel expense will be given to parents of the children," the minister said.

He said the cash incentive will be given to parents for 10 months in a year.

Students having more than 75 per cent attendance will get Rs 600 per month as travel expense, while students with 50 to 75 per cent attendance will get Rs 400 per month, officials said.

Similarly, Rs 300 will be given to students with attendance between 50 to 70 percent, the minister said, adding, no transportation cost will be provided to students with less than 30 per cent attendance.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 22, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.