Odisha remains backward due to inaction of Naveen Patnaik govt: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on January 29 slammed the ruling BJD, saying Odisha remains backward despite flow of huge funds from the Centre due to "inefficiency" and "inaction" on the part of the Naveen Patnaik government.

Addressing BJP workers at Kulia in Cuttack district, Shah said BJP will retain power at the Centre because the Narendra Modi government has sincerely worked for the welfare and development of the poor and people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

He also said that the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of opposition parties was devoid of leader and policy.

How can they form a strong Govt? Shah asked.