Odisha: Rahul Gandhi's Kandhamal rally cancelled

Gandhi was supposed to address a public rally and participate in several programmes during his visit to Phulbani in the district.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Odisha's Kandhamal district on April 9 was cancelled, party sources said.
Rahul Gandhi's visit was cancelled in view of a possible thunderstorm in Kandhamal area on April 9 evening, a party communication said, adding that Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and Chhattishgarh health minister T S Singhdeo will attend the programme.
