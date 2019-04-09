Odisha: Rahul Gandhi's Kandhamal rally cancelled

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Odisha's Kandhamal district on April 9 was cancelled, party sources said.

Rahul Gandhi's visit was cancelled in view of a possible thunderstorm in Kandhamal area on April 9 evening, a party communication said, adding that Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and Chhattishgarh health minister T S Singhdeo will attend the programme.

Gandhi was supposed to address a public rally and participate in several programmes during his visit to Phulbani in the district.

Polling for the Lok Sabha and the Odisha assembly in the district will be held on April 18.