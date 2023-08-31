Odisha proposes tracking devices for undertrials to reduce crowding in jails

The Odisha directorate of prisons has proposed the state government to allow it to fit GPS-enabled tracking devices on the ankles of undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and free them of the four walls of prisons.

DG (prisons) Manoj Chhabra said if the proposal is accepted and implemented, Odisha will be the first state in the country to free UTPs involved in non-heinous crimes.

Stating that overcrowding was the biggest problem in jails across the country including Odisha, Chhabra said about 80 per cent of prison inmates were UTPs. Many of them were lodged in jails even though they were caught in offences having provision of less than seven years imprisonment.

According to the department's proposal to Odisha government, GPS-enabled tracking devices will be fitted on the ankles of UTPs facing non-heinous charges for crimes carrying a maximum imprisonment of seven years to reduce prison overcrowding.

He said this will be voluntary and the UTPs will have the option to wear the devices or stay in jails, Chhabra said.

He said police and jail authorities will be able to track any UTP with help of the device. If any UTP tries to damage the tracker, the local police station will get an alert and act immediately, he said.

Replying to a question, Chhabra said there are a few factors behind such a move. "While chances of escape is there, a UTP may also commit crime while outside the jail. This apart, he/she may threaten witnesses or attempt to tamper evidence. In all such cases, police can nab them and put them in jail," he said.

Asked whether the move would violate human rights of a person, Chhabra said, "I think human rights activists will support our effort as the UTPs will remain free and not within four walls. However, they will have to wear the device on the ankle area which can be covered by a trouser." Stating that the practice is prevalent in about 30 countries including parts of USA and the UK, Chhabra said Odisha Prison Directorate have proposed introduction of the technology and it is under consideration.

Though the price of the device is not known since they are not manufactured in India, Chhabra said the cost should be much less than the governments expenditure made on each UTP in jails. "Around Rs 1 lakh is spent on each UTP inside the jail every year. A tracker device must be much less than Rs 1 lakh," he said.

This apart, Chhabra pointed out that the Supreme Court had earlier advised states not to keep offenders in jails for crimes carrying a maximum imprisonment of seven years.

"I am hopeful that if the new system becomes successful, it will go a long way in solving jail congestion problems across India. We may go for pilot project first if the government allows such a move," he said. PTI AAM AAM MNB