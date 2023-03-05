Odisha MP calls for redefining parliamentarians' role in lawmaking

Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Odisha and a member of the Biju Janata Dal on March 5 stated that parliamentarians need to re-evaluate and rediscover their role in law-making.

Patra emphasized that legislation is not being deliberated enough in the parliament, and questioned whether parliamentarians are truly lawmakers when executives draft 99.9% of legislation and it is only discussed for a few hours in parliament before becoming law.

Patra suggested that parliamentarians need to have a better understanding of how laws introduced in the country will impact the population of their constituencies. He also advocated for private member bills to be considered if they are relevant.

Patra noted that regardless of which party is in power, amendments being proposed to laws in the parliament are not taken well. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of citizen participation in the country's functioning by questioning MPs for inaction on issues, rather than solely questioning them on social media.

"Democracy cannot be outsourced," Patra said. Patra was discussing "Law, economic development and governance: Role and Responsibilities of the Indian Parliament" at the American Bar Association's India conference with RS MPs Karthikey Sharma, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, and Amee Yajnik from Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, respectively.

S.N.Thyagarajan