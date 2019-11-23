App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha: Cong blames BJP for 'financial crisis' in country

The Congress leaders also blamed the NDA government for the crisis in the financial institutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition Congress here on November 23 held the NDA government at the Centre responsible for the 'financial crisis' in the country.

Speaking at the party's state-level "Bharat Bachao Samabesh" organised here, former union minister Deepa Dasmunshi said, "The NDA government has totally demolished the Indian economy."

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said the crisis due to the 'faulty' economic policies of the Centre has hit all sections of the society including youths, farmers and common people.

The state Congress leadership also submitted a memorandum to the governor, addressing it to the President.

"...unemployment (is) at a 45-year-high...youths, whether qualified, skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled are deprived of job opportunities...their sufferings are the greatest concern all over the country," the memorandum said.

Noting that the farmers' net incomes are continuing to be low due to a destabilised domestic market and high input cost, the memorandum said household consumption is also at a 40-year-low.

The Congress leaders also blamed the NDA government for the crisis in the financial institutions.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Odisha #PSUs

