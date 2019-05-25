App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to be elected BJD legislature party chief tomorrow

Though the party did not confirm the date for the swearing-in ceremony, sources said Patnaik along with some ministers will take oath on May 29 at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a rally in Kendrapara, Odisha. (Image: Naveen Patnaik/Twitter)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a rally in Kendrapara, Odisha. (Image: Naveen Patnaik/Twitter)
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJD's legislature party at a meeting on May 26, party sources said.

Patnaik, who led the party to a thumping victory for the fifth time in a row, will meet the newly-elected MPs and MLAs on May 26, BJD spokesman Sasmit Patra said.

The BJD president will meet the newly-elected MPs at Naveen Niwas in the morning, he said.

Patnaik will meet the party MLAs at the party state headquarters in the afternoon, he added.

He is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJD legislature party in the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, party sources said.

Though the party did not confirm the date for the swearing-in ceremony, sources said Patnaik along with some ministers will take oath on May 29 at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Such will be done in view of the cyclone Fani that killed 64 people and devasted the coastal region of the state.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesso ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are swag personified, but it’s Sa ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

No One has Ever Tried to Flirt With Me in Real Life, says Disha Patani

Vijay Mallya to Repay $135 Million Loan to British Beverage Giant Diag ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Lloyd to Crowe - The Best From Editions 1975 to 1 ...

Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros for Emissions Cheating Role

GSEB HSC Result 2019 Declared at gseb.org: 73.75 Percent Clear Gujarat ...

Nasser Hussain Had the Funniest Response to Kaif and Yuvraj's Selfie a ...

ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Game: When & Where to Watch India vs New Ze ...

Arun Jaitley Unlikely to Remain Finance Minister in Modi's New Term: R ...

Election Result LIVE: Mamata to Meet TMC MPs After Bengal Shocker, Jag ...

US President Trump and PM Modi to meet at G-20 Summit in June

More than a dozen wounded in France bomb 'attack'

Narendra Modi 2.0: What does a historic win mean for the US, China and ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Narendra Modi beats opposition with a ...

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Gomathi Marimuthu's doping episode raises doubts on NADA's work; reaso ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Queer Take: What I don't talk about when I talk about being a city ...

Vivo V15 and Vivo Y17 are now available at a discount of Rs 2,000 in I ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.