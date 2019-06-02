App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik resigns from Bijepur constituency, retains Hinjili

Naveen Patnaik had contested the recent Assembly elections, held along with Lok Sabha polls, from Hinjili in Ganjam district as well as Bijepur in west Odisha and emerged victorious from both the constituencies

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on June 2 resigned from Bijepur Assembly constituency and retained the Hinjli seat.

Patnaik sent his resignation as legislator from Bijepur constituency in Bargarh district to Assembly Speaker S N Patro, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) general secretary Bijay Nayak said.

The BJD supremo had contested the recent Assembly elections, held along with Lok Sabha polls, from Hinjili in Ganjam district as well as Bijepur in west Odisha and emerged victorious from both the constituencies.

The chief minister had contested from two assembly constituencies for the first time.

While retaining his membership from Hinjili, where he tasted electoral victory for the fifth consecutive time, Patnaik conveyed gratitude to the people of Bijepur for extending support to him.

Patnaik, who steered the BJD to a landslide victory in the assembly polls, had defeated his nearest BJP nominee Pitambar Acharya in Hinjili constituency by 60,160 votes.

In Bijepur, the BJD chief had defeated his BJP rival Sanat Kumar Gartia by 57,122 votes.

The BJD had won 112 seats in the 147-member House.

The chief minister has been winning from Hinjili in Ganjam district since 2000 when he entered state politics after serving as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In 2014 Assembly elections, Patnaik had won from Hinjili defeating his Congress rival Sibaram Patra by a margin of 76,586 votes. The BJD chief had secured 73.14 per cent of the votes polled.

Patnaik's resignation from Bijepur seat comes three days after he announced a Rs 1,330 crore package, including plans to provide pucca houses to 34,000 households having kutcha houses, for Bijepur Assembly constituency.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 08:24 pm

