you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Narendra Modi

Patnaik met the PM days after being sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the fifth consecutive term.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 11 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

He met the PM days after being sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the fifth consecutive term.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting here.

The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded elections, has been in power in the state since 2000 and Patnaik elected as CM in all the terms.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 01:05 pm

