Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik demands more trains on Khurda-Bolangir railway line

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 4 demanded immediate introduction of more trains on the Khurda-Bolangir new railway line, for the convenience of the people of the state.

"I had raised the need for introducing more trains over this aspirational railway line which as of now has been connected up to Nayagarh Town," Patnaik said in a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, referring to a communication he had sent to the Centre in June 2017.

The chief minister said the state government is partnering railways and is investing 50 percent construction cost as well as providing all land free of cost in Daspalla to Bolangir portion (177 km) of the project.

"In this context, we have pursued with your ministry to start work from Bolangir end, where 19 km of land had been handed over to Railways," he said.

It is learnt that, finally all works for 16 km from Bolangir to Bhainsapalli section has now been completed and also the mandatory inspection of Commissioner of Railway Safety has been successfully completed in October 2018, the chief minister said.

Stating that Railway had not introduced any passenger services in this section, he said people are waiting for this since a long time.

"I request you to introduce a passenger train in this section, without any further delay, so that the aspirations of the people of western Odisha can be met," Patnaik said.

Similarly, mail express trains from Nayagarh town, which is a district headquarters, need to be immediately considered for connectivity to Howrah and Visakhapatnam, the chief minister said.

He said there are trains like Garib Rath Express, originating from Bhubaneswar for Kolkata, which can be back extended to Nayagarh Town without any difficulty.

"These trains, when introduced, will greatly help people of Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Subarnapur and Bolangir districts to have better access to the large coastal belt of the state as well as to the economic hubs of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam," Patnaik added.