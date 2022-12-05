 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Odisha by-poll: Nearly 47% voter turnout recorded in first 6 hours in Padampur assembly seat

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

There are 15 model booths and six pink ones, which have women security personnel and polling officials.

Representative image

Nearly 47 per cent polling was recorded in the first six hours of voting on Monday in Odisha's Padampur assembly constituency, where a by-election is underway, an EC official said.

The voting began at 7 am. Tight security arrangements have been made in all 319 polling stations. Voter turnout was 46.96 per cent till 1 pm and no violence was reported so far, the EC official said.

The voting will continue till 4 pm. Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said, The by-election to Padampur assembly seat is proceeding smoothly and we have not received any complaint regarding law and order issue. We had received complaints of mechanical faults in EVMs in 11 booths and all these voting machines have been replaced. Those who remain on booth premises at 4 pm will be given slips and all will be allowed to cast their votes. He appealed to people to cast their votes without any fear.

Over 2.57 lakh voters, including 12 members of the transgender community, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-poll.

The by-election assumes significance in the wake of the BJD's loss in Dhamnagar, its first such defeat since 2009, with many in political circles claiming that the result would also indicate if electoral scales were tilting against the Naveen Patnaik-led party ahead of the 2024 state elections.

At least 1,400 police personnel and nine companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed for the by-election, the official said.