Odisha by-poll: Nearly 47% voter turnout recorded in first 6 hours in Padampur assembly seat

Nearly 47 per cent polling was recorded in the first six hours of voting on Monday in Odisha's Padampur assembly constituency, where a by-election is underway, an EC official said.

The voting began at 7 am. Tight security arrangements have been made in all 319 polling stations. Voter turnout was 46.96 per cent till 1 pm and no violence was reported so far, the EC official said.

The voting will continue till 4 pm. Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said, The by-election to Padampur assembly seat is proceeding smoothly and we have not received any complaint regarding law and order issue. We had received complaints of mechanical faults in EVMs in 11 booths and all these voting machines have been replaced. Those who remain on booth premises at 4 pm will be given slips and all will be allowed to cast their votes. He appealed to people to cast their votes without any fear.

Over 2.57 lakh voters, including 12 members of the transgender community, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-poll.

The by-election assumes significance in the wake of the BJD's loss in Dhamnagar, its first such defeat since 2009, with many in political circles claiming that the result would also indicate if electoral scales were tilting against the Naveen Patnaik-led party ahead of the 2024 state elections.

At least 1,400 police personnel and nine companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed for the by-election, the official said.

All the entry and exit points of the constituency were sealed as the assembly segment was earlier considered as a Maoist-infested area, he said.

Seventy-nine polling booths are identified as 'critical', Lohani said.

Webcasting of the polling process is being done in 120 booths; 66 stations remain under CCTV surveillance.

There are 15 model booths and six pink ones, which have women security personnel and polling officials.

Pick-up and drop arrangements have been made for voters with physical disabilities, the EC official said.

"Ninety-one micro observers have been engaged along with CAPF deployment in appropriate locations," the CEO said.

There are 10 candidates in the fray for the by-poll.

The ruling BJD fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death necessitated the by-poll, while the opposition BJP's nominee is the former MLA and partys Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit.

Congress' candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu had won the seat three times earlier.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik campaigned for the BJD candidate, while Union ministers Narendra Sigh Tomar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu canvassed for Purohit.

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha and Purohit, the BJP nominee, cast their votes in the first two hours of polling.

"Earlier, I was voting for my father and now for myself," Barsha told reporters after exercising her franchise.

Votes will be counted on December 8.