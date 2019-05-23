App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha Assembly trends: BJD leading in 21, BJP in six

BJP legilature party leader K V Singhdeo was trailing behind BJD's Saroj Kumar Meher in Patnagarh Assembly seat which the saffron leader represented in the outgoing House, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates were leading in 21 and BJP nominees in six Assembly constituencies as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

Among the 21 assembly segments where BJD candidates were ahead are Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Hindol and Pallahara, apart from Patnagarh in Balangir district.

As per initial trends, the six assembly constituencies where the BJP candidates were leading include Umerkot and Jharigaon. While Nityanand Gond of BJP is ahead in Umerkot, Parsuram Majhi was leading in Jharigam assembly constituency, they said.

While trends for 27 Assembly segments were available so far, counting is picking up and more trends are likely to pour in quickly, officials said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:29 am

tags #India #Odisha Assembly results #Politics

