App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nyay will act like petrol, kickstart engine of economy: Rahul Gandhi

He was addressing his first poll rally in Chhattisgarh after the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the 'Nyay' minimum income scheme promised by his party will act like "petrol" and revive the economy.

He was addressing his first poll rally in Chhattisgarh after the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

With the Nyay scheme, people will be able to buy things they need "which will revive manufacturing units and thereby generate employment opportunities", he said.

"Nyay scheme will act like petrol for the Indian economy which will kickstart its engine," he added. "In 2014, Narendra Modi made tall promises of providing two crore jobs, fair prices to farmers and depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account," the Congress chief said.

related news

Instead, Modi "snatched money from the poor and put it in the pockets" of a few businessmen, he said.

"Modi had raised hopes of people by promising to deposit Rs 15 lakh in their account. I was well aware that it cannot be done," Gandhi said.

"I spoke with world's renowned economists and senior leaders of Congress about how much money can be put into the accounts of the poor so that it would not affect the economy. I spoke to (former finance minister) P C Chidambaram and others and asked them to come up with a figure.

"Chidambaram came to me and said we can give Rs 72,000 to five crore poor families per year," he said.

"When we promised to waive farm loans in Chhattisgarh, Modi had asked where the money will come from. But we showed where the money comes from after waiving farm loans in Chhattigsrh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan (after winning Assembly polls in the three states)," Gandhi said.

As soon as we are elected to power, we will deposit Rs 72,000 in bank accounts of poorest families," he said.

"In the 21st century, India will surely eliminate poverty. We will show it by carrying out a surgical strike on poverty in the next 10-15 years," the Congress chief said.

The money under Nyay will be deposited in the account of the woman member of the family because it was women "who have suffered much due to demonetisation", he said.

The unemployment rate in the country stands at a 45-year high due to demonetisation and the "Gabbar Singh Tax" (as he refers to Goods and Services Tax), Gandhi said.

During demonetisation, "money was taken out from people's pockets and put in banks" and later given to businessmen like Nirav Modi who fled from the country, Gandhi said.

Promising a separate farmers' budget, Gandhi said wherever farmers seek loan waiver, the demand will be met.

The Congress has fielded Atal Shrivastav, state Congress' general secretary, from Bilaspur, which will go to the polls in the third phase on April 23. His main rival is BJP's Arun Sao. The BJP denied ticket to its incumbent MP Lakhanlal Sahu.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC:R Ashwin vs Shreyas Iyer, who will win ...

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Steven Smith and Riyan Parag star in Ra ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

IPL 2019 | New Skipper Smith Leads RR to Crucial Win Over MI

IPL 2019 | 'Upset Result' - Smith's Match-Winning Knock Dominates Twit ...

After Fire Breaks Out in Bali Airport, Domestic Flights Face Temporary ...

Present Generation of Dynast Has Become Liability for Congress: Arun J ...

Millions For Notre-Dame But What About Us, Lament 'Yellow Vest' Protes ...

Govt Extends Deadline for GST Sales Return for March Until April 23

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Transferred Out of Kashmir Amid Securit ...

NIA Arrests Key Conspirator from Delhi in Connection with ISIS-inspire ...

Nobody Should Insult 'Martyrs': Uddhav Thackeray on Pragya Thakur's Co ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.