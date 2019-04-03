App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

NYAY scheme funds will come from pockets of 'chor' businessmen: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a rally in the Upper Assam town of Bokakhat, Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, guarantees to deposit Rs 72,000 annually to 20 percent poor Indian families under the NYAY scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on April 3 that funds for the ambitious 'NYAY' scheme will come from pockets of "chor" businessmen favoured by 'Chowkidar' Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in the Upper Assam town of Bokakhat, Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, guarantees to deposit Rs 72,000 annually to 20 percent poor Indian families under the NYAY scheme.

"Modi had promised to deposit money in the accounts of people, but he has done it only in the case of some rich businessmen like the Ambanis.

"The money (for NYAY scheme) will come from the pockets of 'chor' (thieves) like Anil Ambani, to whom Chowkidar Narendra Modi has given money during the last four years... We will deposit it in the accounts of the poor, particularly women, irrespective of their caste, class or religion," he said.

related news

The party has promised to roll out the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, under which Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of the women belonging to poor families, annually.

The Congress chief said the rich people employ 'chowkidars' (watchmen), which the prime minister has turned into for them.

He said the country was witnessing the worst unemployment scenario and promised that his Congress party would ensure facilities for youths to start their own businesses.

He also said the Congress, if voted to power, would not allow the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Congress will restore special status of northeastern states and bring in an industrial policy to make the region a manufacturing hub, he said.

Gandhi also said the Congress committed to ensuring minimum wages for tea garden workers that PM Modi had failed to fulfil.

Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three phases, starting April 11.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #India #NYAY scheme #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Evan Peters Will Not Feature in American Horror Story Season 9

Chopper Scam: Court Extends Gupta's Custody, to be Confronted With Kam ...

IPL 2019 | Will the Real Royal Challengers Bangalore Please Stand up?

China Rages Over US Move to Blacklist Masood Azhar, Blames Washington ...

Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg ...

Secularism is Not Anti-Religion and Both BJP and Congress Are Guilty o ...

Sensex Snaps 4-day Winning Streak, Drops 180 Points

Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buy ...

Jio Effect: Airtel Announces Free 4G Hotspot Device With Rs 399 And Rs ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Triple talaq debate divides women and men in ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

BJP and Congress alone cannot represent entire country, says Jayapraka ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De: Despite #MeToo, Bollywood continues to pr ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Kalank Trailer Launch Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sona ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

“Boney Kapoor thinks that the Urvashi Rautela controversy is fabrica ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.