NYAY scheme funds will come from pockets of 'chor' businessmen: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on April 3 that funds for the ambitious 'NYAY' scheme will come from pockets of "chor" businessmen favoured by 'Chowkidar' Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in the Upper Assam town of Bokakhat, Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, guarantees to deposit Rs 72,000 annually to 20 percent poor Indian families under the NYAY scheme.

"Modi had promised to deposit money in the accounts of people, but he has done it only in the case of some rich businessmen like the Ambanis.

"The money (for NYAY scheme) will come from the pockets of 'chor' (thieves) like Anil Ambani, to whom Chowkidar Narendra Modi has given money during the last four years... We will deposit it in the accounts of the poor, particularly women, irrespective of their caste, class or religion," he said.

The party has promised to roll out the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, under which Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of the women belonging to poor families, annually.

The Congress chief said the rich people employ 'chowkidars' (watchmen), which the prime minister has turned into for them.

He said the country was witnessing the worst unemployment scenario and promised that his Congress party would ensure facilities for youths to start their own businesses.

He also said the Congress, if voted to power, would not allow the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Congress will restore special status of northeastern states and bring in an industrial policy to make the region a manufacturing hub, he said.

Gandhi also said the Congress committed to ensuring minimum wages for tea garden workers that PM Modi had failed to fulfil.

Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three phases, starting April 11.