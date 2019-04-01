App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

'NYAY' money to be deposited in bank account of woman in a family, says Rahul Gandhi

If the UPA came to power, 33 percent reservation would be given to women in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State assemblies, Gandhi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Whatsapp

'Seeking to woo women voters, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 1 said the Rs 72,000 money proposed to be given to the poor by Congress under the ' Nyay' scheme would be deposited in their bank accounts.

"This money would go to the bank account of the woman in a family. Every month, this money will directly go to the bank account of women. Crores of women will get power and India would stand on its own," he said, addressing an election rally at Wanaparthy under Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency.

The scheme would jumpstart the country's economy as the beneficiaries would start making purchases with the money received by them, Gandhi said.

The economy has been paralysed following demonetisation implemented by the NDA government, he alleged.

If the UPA came to power, 33 percent reservation would be given to women in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State assemblies, Gandhi said.

He also said 33 percent of Central government jobs would be reserved for women.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Congress #India #NYAY scheme #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Pictures Leaked, Interiors Revealed

Cash for Poll Ties? SP's Gorakhpur Candidate Claims Nishad Party-BJP ' ...

Panic Grips J&K's Poonch as BSF Officer, 5-year-old Girl Die in Pakist ...

Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Marvel is in Talks With Priya ...

BJP Changes Thushar Vellappally's Seat to Give Rahul Gandhi Tough Figh ...

The Battle Against Fake News on Facebook Has Taken an Expectedly Polit ...

April Fools' Day 2019: 8 Tech Prank Ideas For You To Try

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea to Stay PM Narendra Modi Release

After Meeting Jaganmohan Reddy, Actor Couple Jeevitha, Rajashekar Retu ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.