'NYAY' money to be deposited in bank account of woman in a family, says Rahul Gandhi

'Seeking to woo women voters, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 1 said the Rs 72,000 money proposed to be given to the poor by Congress under the ' Nyay' scheme would be deposited in their bank accounts.

"This money would go to the bank account of the woman in a family. Every month, this money will directly go to the bank account of women. Crores of women will get power and India would stand on its own," he said, addressing an election rally at Wanaparthy under Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency.

The scheme would jumpstart the country's economy as the beneficiaries would start making purchases with the money received by them, Gandhi said.

The economy has been paralysed following demonetisation implemented by the NDA government, he alleged.

If the UPA came to power, 33 percent reservation would be given to women in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State assemblies, Gandhi said.

He also said 33 percent of Central government jobs would be reserved for women.