PM Modi blames previous Congress governments for meting out 'step-motherly' treatment to villages

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

The BJP has ended this injustice meted out to villages and opened our treasury chest for their development, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday blamed the previous Congress governments for meting out ”step-motherly” treatment to villages in the country after Independence and breaking their trust.

Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats. "The party which ruled the most after Independence broke the trust of villages…meted out step-motherly treatment to them,” Modi said.

”People, schools, roads, electricity, storage facilities, economy of villages…all these were kept at the bottom of the government’s priorities during the Congress regime,” he said after virtually inaugurating a number of development projects.

The previous governments used to avoid spending money for villages, because a village was not vote bank in itself. ”That is why they were ignored,” he said. ”Many political parties were running their ’shops’ by dividing village folks,” he said.