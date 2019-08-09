App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSA Ajit Doval tours sensitive downtown Srinagar, talks to locals, security personnel

The NSA, accompanied by his aides and senior police officers, visited the Eidgah locality and stopped at various places to interact with locals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who has been camping here since August 6, talked to locals and security personnel during a quick tour of the sensitive downtown area here on August 9, officials said.

He later talked to police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and thanked them for their wonderful work in maintaining law and order.

He later talked to police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and thanked them for their wonderful work in maintaining law and order.

The NSA has instructed the security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the common people are not harassed in any manner during the tight restrictions imposed in the wake of abrogation of the constitutional provisions that accorded special status to the state, the officials said.

Doval went to Shopian in south Kashmir on Wednesday and talked to the locals.

He also interacted with the police and paramilitary personnel on the ground to keep their morale high.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 05:08 pm

