you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

NRC will not be implemented in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal (United) president had in December already made its stand clear that the NRC would not be implemented in the state, though the party supported the Centre's Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated that the National Register for Citizens would not be implemented in Bihar and only the National Population Register would be updated the way it was done in 2010.

"NRC is not going to be implemented here (in Bihar) and only NPR will be carried out the way it was done in the year 2010. It will be done on the basis of that only," Kumar said in an official release.

He said this while addressing a function at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University at Chandanpatti in Hayaghat block of Darbhanga district, where he laid foundation stones for several schemes worth Rs 80 crore pertaining to minority welfare department.

Kumar laid stones for a 100-bed hostel at Biraul in Darbhanga, 100-bed hostel each for girl and boy for the university students, G plus three multi-storeyed building at waqf land and 560-capacity intake minority residential school, the release said.

Kumar had asked the Centre to drop new columns in NPR forms like parents' places of birth and Aadhaar, saying they were "not necessary" and might lead to apprehensions.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:36 am

tags #Bihar #India #Nitish Kumar #NRC #Politics

