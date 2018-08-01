NRC will effect India's relations with Bangladesh: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the publication of draft National Register of Citizens in Assam will destroy India's relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Out of 40 lakh people, who don't find themselves in the final draft of the NRC published on July 30, only one per cent could be infiltrators, but the BJP is trying to project as if all of them are infiltrators.

"NRC will destroy India's relationship with Bangladesh," she told reporters outside Parliament.

She also said that 833 people from her state, mainly from Murshidabad district, are in Assam jails.

"The BJP is playing vote bank politics. The NRC will affect the whole world. Managing borders is a responsibility of the Centre. Central forces see how many infiltrators are crossing into the country. But in the name of infiltrators, they are harassing people," she alleged.

She also said she has appealed to all opposition parties to send their delegation to Assam.

"I have also urged Yashwant Sinha (former BJP leader and a Union minister) to go to Assam," she said.