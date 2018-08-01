App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

NRC will effect India's relations with Bangladesh: Mamata Banerjee

Out of 40 lakh people, who don't find themselves in the final draft of the NRC published on July 30, only one per cent could be infiltrators, but the BJP is trying to project as if all of them are infiltrators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the publication of draft National Register of Citizens in Assam will destroy India's relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Out of 40 lakh people, who don't find themselves in the final draft of the NRC published on July 30, only one per cent could be infiltrators, but the BJP is trying to project as if all of them are infiltrators.

"NRC will destroy India's relationship with Bangladesh," she told reporters outside Parliament.

She also said that 833 people from her state, mainly from Murshidabad district, are in Assam jails.

"The BJP is playing vote bank politics. The NRC will affect the whole world. Managing borders is a responsibility of the Centre. Central forces see how many infiltrators are crossing into the country. But in the name of infiltrators, they are harassing people," she alleged.

She also said she has appealed to all opposition parties to send their delegation to Assam.

"I have also urged Yashwant Sinha (former BJP leader and a Union minister) to go to Assam," she said.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #NRC #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.