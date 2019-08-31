App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

NRC a sensitive issue, shouldn't be politicised: Ashok Gehlot

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is a sensitive issue and it should not be politicised, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future.

"This is a very sensitive matter. It should not be made a matter of prestige. It should not be politicised," Gehlot told reporters here.

Close

The approach of the Congress high command on the NRC issue will be considered by the party across the country, he said.

related news

"Such examples are coming on TV and in the media that those whose fathers have achieved martyrdom here... their sons and grandsons are being asked to prove that they are citizens of this country. This is very unfortunate," the chief minister said.

On the Congress's stand on the NRC issue, Gehlot said, "The stand taken by the high command will be accepted by all of us in the entire country."

Gehlot was speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the Bhamashah Technohub and the State Data Center in Jhalana Dungri on Saturday.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 31, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #India #NRC #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.