NPF to back Congress Lok Sabha candidate in Nagaland

In a major boost to the Congress, the Naga People's Front (NPF), which is the main opposition party in the 60-member Assembly, has decided to support K L Chishi, the grand old party's candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

The NPF, which is not fielding any candidate for the general election, announced its decision to back the Congress candidate during a consultative meeting of central office bearers and MLAs on March 30.

"The NPF has decided to lend issue-based support to Congress candidate KL Chishi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election," its president Shrhozelie Liezietsu said.

"That, however, does not change the party's stand on regionalism. Also, the NPF is not an ally of the Congress," Liezietsu clarified.

The NPF, which has 26 MLAs in the Assembly, wants to bring all secular forces together for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he said, adding that the NDA, if it comes to power, will push for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, putting the interests of indigenous people under threat.

T R Zeliang, NPF legislature party leader, said the objective was to defeat Tokheho Yepthomi, the consensus candidate of the ruling PDA, of which the BJP is a part.

"The people here are confronted with issues of secularism, citizenship bill and Naga political issue. The NPF has decided to support the Congress candidate in the interest of the Nagas," he said.

Asked about the seven NPF MLAs, who openly pledged their support to the PDA government and its consensus candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and the Aonglendeng Assembly bypoll, Zeliang said, "It is evident that they have bargained the trust of people and that of the party for their personal benefits."

"A showcause notice has been issued to the MLAs on March 26. The party will be compelled to take action against them if they fail to respond within seven days," he added.

Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on April 11.