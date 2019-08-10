Now, people from Haryana 'can bring brides from Kashmir': Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has courted a controversy by saying that people from Haryana "could now get brides from Kashmir", apparently in reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"There can be problems if the number of girls are lesser than boys. Our (O P) Dhankarji had said that they (brides) will have to be brought from Bihar. Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, the question is if (sex) ratio is right, then there will be a right balance in society," Khattar said at an event at Fatehabad on August 9.

