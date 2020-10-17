Notification to shut govt-run madrassas, Sanskrit tols in November: Assam minister

Q4. It also is known as hubous or mortmain property and is an inalienable charitable endowment under Islamic law, which typically involves donating a building, plot of land or other assets for Muslim religious or charitable purposes with no intention of reclaiming the assets. The donated assets may be held by a charitable trust. The person making such dedication is known as a donor. In Ottoman Turkish law, and later under the British Mandate of Palestine, it was defined as usufruct State land (or property) of which the State revenues are assured to pious foundations. Identify this four-letter term in the news.

All government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols will be closed in Assam and a notification to this effect will be issued in November, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The Madrassa Education Board will be dissolved and all state-run madrassas will be converted into high schools and new admissions will be held for all as regular students, the minister said addressing a press conference here.

"The final year students will be allowed to pass out but henceforth all taking admission in these schools will have to study as regular students," he said.

The Sanskrit tols (institutes) will be handed over to the Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit University and these will be converted into centres of learning and research where Indian culture, civilisation and nationalism will be studied, the minister said.

"This step has been taken by the government to ensure that students get regular education under the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA)," he said.

The examinations of the madrassas and the tols are different with students not appearing for the matriculation examination conducted by the SEBA, he said.

"They are, however, given equivalency with those appearing in the board examinations which is unfair on the regular students," Sarma added.

Asked if the step was taken with an eye on the state elections, which is likely early next year, the minister said, "How can this be an election issue when we are only closing the government-run madrassas and not the private ones."

There are 610 government-run madrassas in Assam with the state spending Rs 260 crore annually, Sarma said.