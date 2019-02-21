App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nothing for share croppers, land less farmers in central scheme: Naveen Patnaik

Describing the KALIA scheme as a 'historic' step for farmers, Patnaik said it has shown the way to the entire country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 20 criticised the Centre's PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme claiming that it has no provision for share croppers and land less farmers.

Patnaik said this at a farmers rally at Kanas in Puri district hours after his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath slammed Odisha government's Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme at a public meeting at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

Patnaik said, "There is nothing for the sharecroppers and landless farmers in the Centre's Kisan scheme. In this regard, I have demanded that the Prime Minister include these farmers in the scheme and enhance financial assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000."

Describing the KALIA scheme as a 'historic' step for farmers, Patnaik said it has shown the way to the entire country.

It is benefiting the sharecroppers, landless farmers and agricultural labourers, he said.

Patnaik said more than 16 lakh farmers have been benefited so far under KALIA scheme and 10 lakh more peasants will get monetary assistance on February 21.

The chief minister said the children of farmers will be provided study assistance under KALIA scholarship scheme.

Patnaik said small and marginal farmers are eligible to get Rs 10,000 a year under KALIA, while PM-Kisan will give Rs 6,000 per annum to the people who have landed property.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 09:57 am

tags #India #Politics

