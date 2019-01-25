App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nothing but political vendetta: Bhupinder Singh Hooda on raids

CBI teams raided his house here and several other premises in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with alleged land irregularities during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the CBI raids against him on Friday "political vendetta" to suppress his voice.

CBI teams raided his house here and several other premises in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with alleged land irregularities during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister.

“It's nothing but political vendetta. They want to suppress my voice, in which they will not succeed,” he told reporters after the Central Bureau of Investigation officials left his home.

He said he “fully cooperated” with the officials, adding, “They found nothing.”

related news

"They took a copy of an income tax return filed by my nephew a long time back," he said.

"Nothing was found against me," he added.

"I am from a family of freedom fighters, even the British could not suppress us,” he said.

He said that he would fight his battle himself.

"I know the legal process and have full faith in the judicial system," he said.

Lashing at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, "The CM gives statements against me without facts."

Hooda was to address a Congress rally in Jind Friday in favour of Randeep Singh Surjewala, a senior party leaders who is contesting in an assembly by-poll there.

"I will not be able to attend the rally now," he said, adding he is confident that the party will win.

The Jind by-poll on Monday follows the death of Indian National Lok Dal MLA Hari Chand Middha. It is also the first election for the Jannayak Janta Party, formed after a split in the INLD.

Earlier, Congress legislator and former speaker Kuldeep Sharma charged that the raids were meant to stop Hooda from attending the election meeting.

The raids were carried out with the “ill-intention of influencing the by-election, the Ganaur MLA charged.

Rohtak MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, who is the son of the two-time CM, was also in the house during the raid.

"The present BJP government is working with political vendetta for the past five years," he said.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Bhupinder Singh Hooda #Haryana #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.