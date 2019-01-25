Nothing but political vendetta: Bhupinder Singh Hooda on raids

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the CBI raids against him on Friday "political vendetta" to suppress his voice.

CBI teams raided his house here and several other premises in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with alleged land irregularities during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister.

“It's nothing but political vendetta. They want to suppress my voice, in which they will not succeed,” he told reporters after the Central Bureau of Investigation officials left his home.

He said he “fully cooperated” with the officials, adding, “They found nothing.”

"They took a copy of an income tax return filed by my nephew a long time back," he said.

"Nothing was found against me," he added.

"I am from a family of freedom fighters, even the British could not suppress us,” he said.

He said that he would fight his battle himself.

"I know the legal process and have full faith in the judicial system," he said.

Lashing at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, "The CM gives statements against me without facts."

Hooda was to address a Congress rally in Jind Friday in favour of Randeep Singh Surjewala, a senior party leaders who is contesting in an assembly by-poll there.

"I will not be able to attend the rally now," he said, adding he is confident that the party will win.

The Jind by-poll on Monday follows the death of Indian National Lok Dal MLA Hari Chand Middha. It is also the first election for the Jannayak Janta Party, formed after a split in the INLD.

Earlier, Congress legislator and former speaker Kuldeep Sharma charged that the raids were meant to stop Hooda from attending the election meeting.

The raids were carried out with the “ill-intention of influencing the by-election, the Ganaur MLA charged.

Rohtak MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, who is the son of the two-time CM, was also in the house during the raid.

"The present BJP government is working with political vendetta for the past five years," he said.