Note ban, GST by 'two-men army' hit economy: Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha said that demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed by the "two-men army" hit the country's economy hard.

Sinha, former BJP leader who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib on Congress ticket, was campaigning here for Sanjay Nirupam and Urmila Matondkar, Congress nominees from Mumbai North West and Mumbai North.

Sinha, in his earlier speeches, used to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit shah as "two-men army".

"Demonetisationand GST by the two-men army hit the country's economy hard," he said at the rally. Claiming that no senior BJP leader had inkling about the "dictatorial" decision of demonetisation, Sinha said he was the first leader from within the saffron party to oppose it.

"Economy was hit hard due to demonetisation, giving rise to unemployment. GST hit the small traders hard," he said.

He joined the BJP as he admired its stalwarts, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, but the "two-men army" completely sidelinedAdvani and other senior leaders, Sinha said.

"I have always opposed dictatorship, that is why I quit the BJPand joined the Congress," he said, adding that Congress president Rahul Gandhi can give a new direction to the country.