Not satisfied with Prime Minister's speech: Rahul Gandhi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi accused Narendra Modi of protecting industrialist Gautam Adani.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 8 said he did not get any response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his questions in the Lok Sabha.

“Prime Minister was shell-shocked. There was no answer from Prime Minister and I have not asked complicated questions,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha MP said he was not satisfied with Prime Minister’s response, but it revealed the truth. He accused Narendra Modi of protecting industrialist Gautam Adani.

“PM did not talk about any inquiry. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend, then he should have said that inquiry should be conducted. In defence industry, he (Adani) has shell companies and unaccounted money is flowing,” said Rahul Gandhi.