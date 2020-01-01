Not miffed, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut as speculations abound over absence from swearing-in ceremony

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has rubbished all reports claiming he skipped Maharashtra’s swearing-in ceremony on December 30 because his brother did not make the cut.

Addressing the media, he said, he is not disheartened that his brother Sunil Raut will not be a part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Cabinet.

The senior Sena leader went on to add that his brother had never sought a ministerial berth in the first place and that he is content knowing Uddhav Thackeray is the new CM.

He said: “It is a three-party government, where able people are in every party. So, whatever is given in the quota needs to be accepted.”

Sanjay Raut further said: “We have never asked for anything. Instead, we believe in giving to the party. My brother Sunil has never demanded a ministerial berth. People are spreading rumours; we will always be loyal to the Thackerays.”

Notably, Sanjay Raut had played a pivotal role in forging Sena alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress party to form the government in Maharashtra after the Bharatiya Janata Party had arbitrarily announced Devendra Fadnavis as the CM of the state.

Yet, when Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet on December 30, adding 36 more ministers from all three parties to hold important portfolios, Sunil Raut was not a part of it. Ten of the MLAs allotted ministerial posts are from the Congress party while NCP’s Ajit Pawar has been made Thackeray’s deputy.