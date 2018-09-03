App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Not mere 15 paise but entire rupee reaches the beneficiary now: Keshav Maurya's dig on Congress

Addressing a 'Samajik Pratinidhi Baithak' organised by UP BJP's Backward Cell, Maurya said, "During the Congress government's stint, only 15 paise out of one rupee used to reach the beneficiary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that unlike the Congress regime, when only 15 paise out of a rupee reached the intended beneficiary, corrupt elements have been kept in check by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Maurya also said "those born with silver and golden spoons" had given poverty to the poor.

Addressing a 'Samajik Pratinidhi Baithak' organised by UP BJP's Backward Cell, Maurya said, "During the Congress government's stint, only 15 paise out of one rupee used to reach the beneficiary.

But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shops of the intermediaries and corrupt elements have shut down, and the entire one rupee reaches the beneficiary."

Prime Minister Modi has ended the gap between India and 'Bharat' with the launch of India Post Payments Bank, he said. The bank will reach the homes of villagers, poor, farmers and labourers, Maurya said.

"Those born with silver and golden spoons in their mouths, have given poverty to the poor, apart from family politics, feudalism and casteism," he said apparently attacking rival parties.

Maurya appealed to the people to give an overwhelming mandate to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections to give Prime Minister Modi another term in office.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 07:43 am

tags #Congress #India #Indian Rupee #Keshav Maurya #politisc

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.