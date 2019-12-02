Not made CM to protect Rs 40,000cr central funds: Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed the charge that he was sworn in to the top post in a hush-hush ceremony last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM's control from being misused.

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anant Hegde, known for making controversial statements, on Sunday sought to give a new twist to the last month's political drama in Maharashtra, claiming it was played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were 'protected'.

Refuting the claim, Fadnavis said neither the Centre asked for any funds nor the Maharashtra government sent it any.