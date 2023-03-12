 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not happy as MLA, could raise people's issues more earlier: Akhil Gogoi

Mar 12, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

Gogoi was arrested by the NIA in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA protests across the state. The NIA was investigating two cases of Gogoi and three of his associates related to anti-CAA violence.

MLA Akhil Gogoi, who made history by winning Assembly polls from jail in 2021, on Sunday said he is not happy being a legislator compared to his activism days, when the former peasant leader could raise "people's issues" more "directly and strongly".

The first-time MLA from Sibsagar constituency also claimed that he is alone playing the role of opposition by criticising and protesting all the "anti-people" decisions of the government as other non-ruling parties have become "silent".

"I am not happy with this post of MLA. I am an activist. I fight against all anti-people activities of the Government of India as well as the state government," Gogoi told PTI in an interview.

Raijor Dal, Gogoi's political party, has been fighting against various issues such as corporatisation of resources of India, "fascist" atmosphere, and "communal and undemocratic spirit" of the government.