Not consulted over scrapping of Winter Session: Opposition

The Opposition parties alleged on December 15 that they were not consulted by the Centre over its move to scrap the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The allegation comes after the Centre said that the Winter Session will be scrapped this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr Pralhad Joshi is as usual departing from the truth,” Ramesh tweeted.

Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier written to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informing him that leaders of all political parties were in favour of doing away with the winter session of Parliament.

Chowdhury was informed that the government is willing to hold the next session of Parliament at the earliest and it would be appropriate to have Budget Session in January, reports said. Earlier, Chowdhury had written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, urging him to convene a short Winter Session to discuss issues such as farmers’ protest.

“I have never suggested that the session should not be held. In many states Assembly sessions are being held. Why should Parliament enjoy the exemption,” Chowdhury told the Indian Express.

Opposition parties have in the past few days stepped up their demand for holding the Winter Session to discuss the farmers’ agitation over three new farm laws.

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Congress from Punjab have been on a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, urging the government to to convene the Parliament to repeal the farm laws and discuss the farmers’ issue. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor joined the protesting MPs on December 14.

The delayed Monsoon Session, held in September, was adjourned eight days before the scheduled end after a number of members of parliament contracted COVID-19.

The Session was held amid unprecedented COVID-19 protocols and regular testing of the members. Still, at least 17 members of the Lok Sabha and eight members of the Rajya Sabha contracted the virus and the government was prompted to cut short the Session.