App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not bothered about getting boxed in 'hate speech' image, focused on carrying out MP's duties: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi, who was critical of the BJP-led NDA government for its handling of Kashmir and other issues, said many good things had happened in the country whenever coalition governments were in power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on March 10 said it does not bother him that he is seen in the image of someone "giving hate speeches" or representing a certain class as he is focused on fulfilling his responsibilities as MP. "In fact, many people who are well wishers of mine have also voiced their concern that you have been boxed into this image. For me, I am not here to make an image or to create an image of myself. It does not bother me how my opponents box me into which image or whatever they want to do."

"End of the day, as long as my conscience is clear, I am trying to do the work which has been bestowed upon me. It's a great honour to be a Member of Parliament," the Hyderabad MP said.

As long as he tries his best to perform his duty, it does not make a difference, Owaisi said.

"I don't have these grandeur ambitions of one day becoming this or that. Good luck to those people who have. That's why it does not bother when people box me into that,” he said.

related news

He cannot get bogged down by what opponents think, Owaisi said, speaking at 'Talk with Asad' interactive event organised here. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said he is happy with what the almighty has given him.

Owaisi, who was critical of the BJP-led NDA government for its handling of Kashmir and other issues, said many good things had happened in the country whenever coalition governments were in power.

"PM (Narendra Modi) should answer some questions, not only give speeches,” he said.

Telangana would immensely benefit if the TRS wins 16 Lok Sabha seats, with he also retaining his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the AIMIM leader added.

The state has 17 Lok Sabha seats.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Amid Speculation Over Joining BJP TMC MLA Terms Mamata Great Leader, S ...

PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme

PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And G ...

India vs Australia: I Don't React to Criticism as I Live in My Own Wor ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Parties in Battle Mode Day After EC Announces D ...

Rajkummar Rao: No Point Sitting at Home Playing Video Games, Go Out an ...

Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Free Zomato Gold Membership to Attract Mor ...

Return of the Knight? Anti-incumbency and BJP Stand in the Way as Nave ...

Back Panther: Woman Tries to Take Selfie with Jaguar, Gets Mauled Inst ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex eyes 37,000, Nifty aims 11,100, midcaps ...

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 7 percent on NHAI project win

Jet Airways shares surge 13% amid reports of fresh funding

Rupee jumps 20 paise to 69.94 a dollar in opening trade, bond yields f ...

Sensex soars 233 points, Nifty up 75 points in early trade on announce ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

Premier League: Efficient Arsenal hand subdued Manchester United a rea ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aalisha Panwar to replace Hina Khan as Komoli ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.