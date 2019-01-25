App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not aware of speculation about Varun joining Congress: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief's remark comes two days after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday ahead of the elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was unaware of any speculation about BJP leader Varun Gandhi joining his party.

"I have not heard this speculation," Gandhi said while responding to a query about Varun Gandhi joining Congress in a move to reunite the Gandh-Nehru family.

Varun Gandhi, cousin of Rahul Gandhi, is at present a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
