App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not aware of plans by Xi Jinping to visit India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China and India are friendly neighbours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China's Foreign Ministry said on January 24 that he was not aware about any plans of President Xi Jinping's visit to India in the next two months for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as reported by a Japanese publication.

Japanese publication Nikkei Asian Review on January 22 carried a report titled "Xi plans India visit, as diplomatic chess with US intensifies".

The story said, "Xi intends to visit India as early as February in a move seen at countering Washington's increasingly antagonistic trade policy and aggressive Indo-Pacific diplomacy."

When asked about the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "You said this was reported by Japanese media. So it is quite interesting. I am not aware of what you said."

related news

Hua said China and India are friendly neighbours.

"We attach importance to maintain high level exchanges. And the leader of the both the countries also maintain friendly communication and exchange," she said.

When pointed out that the Russian media also carried a similar report, Hua said, "Chinese media hasn't reported it and I am not aware of the information you mentioned".

"But we attach importance to our relations with India and we stand to maintain close communication at various levels," she said.

Officials sources here on January 23 told PTI here that there was no proposal for Xi to visit India for the second informal summit Prime Minister Modi.

Wuhan summit was the first such high-level meeting ever between Indian and Chinese leaders. It was conceived by both the sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratcheted up tensions between the two countries.

The two-day summit at Wuhan during which the two leaders closely interacted for hours on bilateral and international issues has paved the way for the two countries to normalise relations on all fronts putting behind the Doklam standoff.

Since then the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts, including the military and trade fronts.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #China #India #Politics #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.