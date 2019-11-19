App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka bypolls: Not averse to allying with BJP, says JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) had allied with the BJP in 2006 to form the government. Back then too, Kumaraswamy had become the chief minister

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Citing Congress’ possible alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has suggested that his party is not averse to forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the latter falls short of winning enough seats to retain power in the southern state following the bypolls.

The BJP, which came to power following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government earlier this year, needs to win at least six of the 15 Assembly seats in the bypolls, to retain majority in the House. The bypolls were necessitated by the disqualification of the 17 MLAs.

Kumaraswamy has suggested that his party should not be criticised for abandoning its secular credentials and allying with the BJP, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Close

“What does the Congress have to say about developments in Maharashtra? Everybody knows that the Shiv Sena has held a harder position on Hindutva than BJP. Now, they are talking of allying with such an ideology and they are pointing fingers at my party in Karnataka and accusing us of moving closer to the communal BJP,” Kumaraswamy said at an event last week, according to the report. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

“Congress leader Siddaramaiah keeps calling the BJP and its allies communal but what is happening in Maharashtra now?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

Also read: How SC verdict allowing rebel MLAs to contest Karnataka bypolls impact state politics

The former chief minister added that all political parties do whatever is beneficial for themselves. “Today, all parties are involved in opportunistic politics. They do whatever is beneficial for their party. There is no need to criticise the JD(S), and before criticising the JD(S), they need to look at their own actions. In Karnataka, the JD(S) at this time is not allied with any party. We are equidistant from both the national parties,” Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) had allied with the BJP in 2006 to form the government. Back then too, Kumaraswamy had become the chief minister. The party had, however, ended this alliance less than two years into the tenure, citing former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda’s intent to protect its secular image.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 12:52 pm

#BJP #bypolls #Current Affairs #HD Kumaraswamy #India #JDS #Karnataka #Politics

