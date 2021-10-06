MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Not allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, says Robert Vadra

In a Facebook post, Vadra also said that he was "shocked" at the manner his wife has been "arrested".

PTI
October 06, 2021 / 01:05 PM IST
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra on Wednesday claimed that he has been stopped from going to Lucknow to meet his wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained in Sitapur while on her way to meet victims of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a Facebook post, Vadra also said that he was "shocked" at the manner his wife has been "arrested".

"I have been stopped to get to Lucknow, UP. to check on my wife and make sure she is fine and well. I am shocked beyond belief, how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said in the post.

Vadra said he spoke with Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday and was informed that she has not been served with any order or notice. She has not been produced before a judicial officer and has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel, he said.

"I am really worried for her and I had packed my bag to go to Lucknow now, when I was informed that I won''t be allowed to step out of the airport. This is totally shocking that as a husband I can''t even go and support my wife," Vadra said.

Close

Related stories

"Thankfully, she has a huge support of the masses.But for me, my family and my wife comes first. I really hope and pray that she is released soon and is back home safe," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday also denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Sunday''s violence during a protest, and in Sitapur, where Priyanka Gandhi has been in detention since Monday.
PTI
Tags: #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Robert Vadra
first published: Oct 6, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.