Not allowed to discuss China, Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel on defence meeting

File image of Rahul Gandhi (Image: Shutterstock)

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other lawmakers from his party walked out of a meeting called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on July 13, as they were reportedly not allowed to discuss the issues related to the China border.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Jual Oram, had convened to discuss the functioning of Cantonment boards. Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi, however, wanted the panel to take up the issues related to China border for discussion, India Today reported.

On being disallowed to discuss the matter, Gandhi and other Congress lawmakers reportedly walked out to mark their dissent.

Hours before the Parliamentary panel meeting began, Gandhi shared on Twitter a Business Standard report which, citing unidentified officials, claimed that Indian and Chinese forces have clashed again in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army has rejected the report, calling it "false and baseless".

Gandhi, while sharing the contentious report on social media, had commented: "GOI’s use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country. India has never been this vulnerable (sic)".

This was the second time when Gandhi staged a walkout from the defence panel meeting on being not allowed to raise the issue of China-India border tensions. He had left the meeting midway for the same reason on December 16 last year.

Gandhi was among the most vocal voices in the Opposition to condemn the Narendra Modi-led government, after the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a stand-off since April-May last year.

Gandhi had accused the prime minister of concealing information related to the border stand-off, which had escalated into a clash in Galwan on June 15-16 last year. A total of 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred in the clash, and casualties were also incurred by the Chinese side.

Earlier this year, India and China succeeded in deescalating the tensions at several friction points along eastern Ladakh. The military and diplomatic-level dialogues are underway to hasten the disengagement process.