App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not a single woman I've met is unhappy with free metro travel proposal: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal made the claim during a foot march in the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency where he interacted with local residents, some of whom complained about power outages.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hard selling his government's proposed scheme for free metro and bus travel for women in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 8 claimed not a single woman he met during the day was unhappy with the move.

Kejriwal made the claim during a foot march in the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency where he interacted with local residents, some of whom complained about power outages.

"The scheme will be rolled out within two-and-a-half months. I've asked each and every woman here, and not a single woman I've met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in metro and bus," he claimed.

Close

The chief minister also directed installation of an adequate number of transformers in the area to prevent any further distribution problems.

related news

"Delhi is the only city in the country that offers 24-hour power supply to all its residents," he claimed and added "there are some pockets in the city that are facing issues related to power and water supply ".

"New transformers will be installed in areas where faults have been observed. We have already laid water pipelines in many colonies. These colonies will get piped water within a week. They don't have to rely on tankers any longer," he said.

On the NDA government's insistence on implementing Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "According to the Centre's scheme, if you have a refrigerator, a two-wheeler or a television, you are not considered poor. Does this mean the rest of the people are not poor?

"Is it necessary that a two-wheeler owner can afford health care for all members of his/her family? Our scheme provides full treatment for free for all Delhi residents and has been functioning well for the past two years.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.