Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not a single citizen will be allowed to turn a refugee due to NRC, CAB: Mamata Banerjee

Giving assurances that NRC and CAB will be never allowed in Bengal as long as the TMC is in power, Banerjee said NRC and CAB are both two sides of a coin.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave a clarion call to oppose NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said not a single citizen of the country will be allowed to turn a refugee.

Giving assurances that NRC and CAB will be never allowed in Bengal as long as the TMC is in power, Banerjee said NRC and CAB are both two sides of a coin.

"There is no need to worry about NRC and CAB. We will never ever allow it in Bengal. They can't just throw out a legal citizen of this country or turn him/her a refugee," Banerjee said while addressing a victory rally at Kharagpur- where her party TMC won the recent bypolls.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #cab #India #Mamata Banerjee #NRC #Politics

