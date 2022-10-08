English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Northeast, Assam marched ahead in 8 years of BJP rule under Modi: Amit Shah

    Seventy years of Congress since independence had pushed the North East to violence and anarchy while during the last eight years, Modi’s leadership helped the region join with the mainstream, Shah claimed after inaugurating the new party office here.

    PTI
    October 08, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah


    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Assam and the Northeastern region marched ahead in the path of peace and development during the last eight years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


    Seventy years of Congress since independence had pushed the North East to violence and anarchy while during the last eight years, Modi’s leadership helped the region join with the mainstream, Shah claimed after inaugurating the new party office here.


    The BJP government has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms, he said. The prime minister has trebled the budget for the NE region, which has ushered in infrastructural developments in all sectors, the senior BJP leader said.


    Referring to the new party office, Shah said, ”BJP offices are not buildings of brick and mortar alone but reflect the dedication, emotion, commitment and hard work of party workers”.


    Earlier, Shah along with BJP president J P Nadda inaugurated the party’s new headquarters in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others. The leaders then went through all floors of the six-storeyed building named after former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

    Close

    Related stories

    Nadda also virtually laid the foundation stones of nine district party offices while Shah pressed the remote to do the same for 102 BJP regional offices in the state.

    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Northeast #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 01:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.