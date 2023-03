North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (AP file image)

North Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday called on the United Nations to demand an immediate halt to combined military drills by the United States and South Korea, saying the drills were raising tensions that threaten to spiral out of control.

The drills are an "irresponsible escalation of tensions", Kim Sun Kyung, vice minister of foreign affairs, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

(This is a developing story, check this space for further updates)