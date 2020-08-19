Non-Gandhi should be next Congress President, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that a non-Gandhi should become the party president. Sonia Gandhi became the interim chief in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post after 2019 General Elections debacle.

"I fully agree with Rahul that a non-Gandhi should be the next party president. Congress party must find its own course and party leaders should decide who should be their leader," Vadra said, adding that she would accept a non-Gandhi president as her boss.

Priyanka’s interview features in the book India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders.

“If he (next party president) tells me tomorrow that he doesn’t want me in Uttar Pradesh but wants me to be in Andaman and Nicobar, then I would jolly well go to Andaman and Nicobar,” Vadra has been quoted as saying.

The demand for a permanent Congress President has been growing since Rahul Gandhi resigned. Names of many senior Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, are being considered for the post.

Suspended Congress party leader Sanjay Jha had on August 17 claimed that around 100 Congress leaders, including Members of Parliament (MPs), have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change in leadership.

Jha said the lawmakers, who are distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have also asked for transparency in elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

"It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for a change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC," Jha said in a tweet.

After he publicly criticised the Congress at the time of Sachin Pilot's rebellion last month, the party sacked Jha as its spokesperson. He was suspended for "anti-party activities" and "breach of discipline".

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, too, last week said that Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is "adrift and rudderless".

Tharoor said that he certainly thinks Rahul Gandhi has the "mettle, capability and aptitude to once again lead the party", but if he does not wish to do so then the party must "take action" to elect a new chief.