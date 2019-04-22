App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nomination process for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab begins today

The state's Chief Electoral Officer, S Karuna Raju, said that as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers would start with issuance of notification on April 22 and would continue till April 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The nomination process for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab going to polls in the seventh and final phase on May 19 commences on Monday, an official said.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer, S Karuna Raju, said that as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers would start with issuance of notification on April 22 and would continue till April 29.

The scrutiny of the nominations would be done on April 30 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 2, he said.

The nominations for the upcoming elections would be filed in the office of respective returning officers situated in District Administrative Complex from 11 am to 3 pm from April 22-29, excluding April 27 (Saturday) and April 28 (Sunday), he said.

related news

He said that April 27, being the 4th Saturday of the month, is a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881; therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented to the Returning Officer on that day.

Polling would be held for all the 13 seats on May 19.

While the ruling Congress in Punjab and main Opposition AAP have announced their candidates, other opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal is yet to announce its nominee for Bathinda and Ferozepur seats.

The BJP, an ally of the SAD, which will be contesting on three seats, has also not announced its candidates yet.

AAP's breakaway group, lad by Punjabi Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira, which has formed an umbrella group of various political factions under the Punjab Democratic Alliance, has announced its candidates for 13 seats.

SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the SAD, is also testing political waters and has fielded its candidates on some seats.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:35 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Punjab

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Sensex Cracks over 300 Points; Nifty Below 11,700 in Early Trade

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.