App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nobody should insult martyrs: Uddhav on Sadhvi Pragya's comments

Thakur is under fire for claiming that Karkare died in the attack as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nobody should make statements that insult "martyrs", Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, referring to BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial comment on IPS officer Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Thakur, the BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is under fire for claiming that Karkare died in the attack as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her.

"Nobody should make statements that insult martyrs. Sadhvi made a wrong comment, for which she later apologised," Thackeray told reporters here.

Thakur's comments had drawn flak from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well.

related news

"Late Mr Karkare was a very brave and upright police officer and will be revered as a martyr forever. Sadhvi Pragya's remark is her personal opinion and we don't support it," Fadnavis had said.

"She has also apologised and said that it (the statement) was made out of personal pain. However, I feel that such a statement should never be made," the chief minister had said.

Investigations in the blast case was led by Karkare, who was the then chief of the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad.

Thakur at a rally in Bhopal had said Karkare committed an "anti-national" act by falsely implicating her in the Malegaon blast case and keeping her behind bars without evidence."It was treason. It was against religion," she said.

"He tortured me and subjected me to harsh abuse which was unbearable. I told him he will be destroyed. A little over a month later 'sutak' (ritual observed after death of a family member) was going to start...just over a month later, he was shot dead by terrorists and the inauspicious period ended," she had said.

Out on bail, Thakur has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 case, but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to an aide of hers, she apologised for her remarks at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Berasia area.

Her aide Upma Singh said, "Pragya ji said if her remarks have hurt someone, she was sorry for it.".

"I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it (my remarks), so I take back my statement and apologise for it. It was my personal pain," the aide quoted Thakur as saying.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC:R Ashwin vs Shreyas Iyer, who will win ...

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Steven Smith and Riyan Parag star in Ra ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

IPL 2019 | New Skipper Smith Leads RR to Crucial Win Over MI

IPL 2019 | 'Upset Result' - Smith's Match-Winning Knock Dominates Twit ...

After Fire Breaks Out in Bali Airport, Domestic Flights Face Temporary ...

Present Generation of Dynast Has Become Liability for Congress: Arun J ...

Millions For Notre-Dame But What About Us, Lament 'Yellow Vest' Protes ...

Govt Extends Deadline for GST Sales Return for March Until April 23

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Transferred Out of Kashmir Amid Securit ...

NIA Arrests Key Conspirator from Delhi in Connection with ISIS-inspire ...

Nobody Should Insult 'Martyrs': Uddhav Thackeray on Pragya Thakur's Co ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.