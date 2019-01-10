App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

No trust between US and Russia: Russian deputy foreign minister

The findings of the US special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election are yet to come out.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on January 9 said there was no trust between Russia and the US and that Washington has not expressed any willingness to solve the election-meddling issue through an "inter-agency process".

"Because there is no such thing as trust between Moscow and Washington, we cannot just take as something granted of what we hear from Washington on these issues," he said during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue 2019 in New Delhi.

"And like Mueller's investigation, we haven't seen anything during these two years that underpin claims of US officials that Russia is 'guilty'," he added.

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's one-time presidential campaign chairman, admitted in a court filing in the US on January 8 that he provided 2016 campaign's polling data to a Russian, who has ties with intelligence agencies.

related news

"I understand that many in the US strongly believe in Russia's wrongdoing with regards to election meddling, hacking or whatever," Ryabkov said.

"We have offered countless times to this (Trump) administration and a dozen of times to the Obama administration to deal with it in a very pragmatic manner, to go through inter-agency process, to deal with IP addresses with individuals and institutions. The answer is no. Or, alternatively, there is no answer" he said.

The findings of the US special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election are yet to come out.

While discussing matters related to Iran and Syria, Ryabkov on Janauary 9 said that notions of "regime change" and "unilateral action" should not be discussed lightly.

"It's striking for me to be present in this room and kind of listen to a debate where notions of regime change and imposition of unilateral sanctions are being kicked around as something generally acceptable, very normal, very usual, very standard," Ryabkov said.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Politics #Russia #US #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.